Pike County officials have been alluding to the need for budget cuts for some time now, especially given the implications of the current national pandemic. On Monday the court announced it would be making nearly $1.4 million in staff reductions.

During its regular meeting, the Pike County Fiscal Court announced nearly $1.4 million in staff reductions, which Pike County-Judge Executive Ray Jones said totals to be a reduction of 28 individuals, in what Jones called “absolutely the worst day I’ve had as county judge-executive.”

Upon entering back into session following an extensive executive session, Jones said the members of the court were trying to figure out a fair and accurate way to come up with the number that the court needs to arrive at in terms of cuts, to ensure the county doesn’t end up in a worse financial predicament.

“The court has discussed cuts in executive session that totaled nearly $1.4 million in staff reductions,” Jones said. “Many of these people are friends of mine, many of these people have families … this is absolutely the worst day I’ve had as county judge-executive other than the day Danny Taylor was killed.”

Jones said that the court has tried to come up with a way where the court is eliminating some administrative, management positions and then the hourly workers that are being laid off in the positions that were terminated or the most junior members.

The court, according to Jones, had tough decisions to make but it didn’t want to jeopardize many of the employees’ retirements and impair their abilities to finish their respective careers. The total workforce reduction will be 28 individuals.

“As we’ve discussed, this is going to significantly impair our ability to take care our roads, pick up our garbage and administer county government services.”

Earlier in the meeting the court gave a second reading of an amendment to its ordinance regarding giving a two-weeks notice to its employees prior to being laid off.

Jones said the reason for the amendment, something he believes is reasonable during the current circumstances, is because in the chance the court has to make decisions. The court, he said, can’t afford to prolong the decision regarding layoff for two-weeks as it would have a “substantial financial impact on the county.”

“If we underestimate our revenue, we can live that,” Jones said. “But, if we overestimate our revenue in the next fiscal year, we could have to make some very painful cuts that jeopardize county government services.”

According to Jones, if the court does end up getting help from federal government, the court could always look into possibly bringing anybody that’s lost their job back.

“I’ve got to have a budget to the court by May 1,” Jones said. “That’s the goal. We have a draft of the budget that I’m going to be working on all next week and we’ll have a special court meeting so I can present it.”

Jones said that his budget, which will be presented during a meeting next week, will include funding for the county’s fire departments as well as the remaining senior citizen centers that are still operating. However, he added that the budget will be approximately $2 million less than the prior year.