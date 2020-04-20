First Baptist Church of Pikeville and the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine are seeking donations to help the state in its fight against COVID-19.

First Baptist Church of Pikeville, which is located at 126 Fourth Street, announced that, for the next few weeks, people can drop off donations at the church in order to help the state in its response to COVID-19. According to the church, KYCOM students have been deployed to volunteer throughout the state and will deliver the items from the church to facilities that are in need as the state responds to COVID-19.

There will be a donation box located inside the church from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and people can drop off any donations in the box.

Needed donation items include:

• Packaged snacks

• Drinks (water, Gatorade, coffee, etc.)

• Gloves, anti-bacterial soap, hand sanitizer, hand lotion

• Masks of any kind (surgical, procedural, handmade cloth masks, etc.)

• Hair nets/caps

• Garbage bags, which staff will use to place dirty clothes in after their shifts.

• Paper clips/hair bands, to help staff secure masks.

• Word searches, crosswords, pens, coloring books, books to read, etc.

• Cards, words of encouragement

• Bibles

• Blankets

For any questions regarding donations or if you would like a no-contact drop off, call First Baptist Church of Pikeville at, (606)432-8113.