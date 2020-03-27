Big Sandy Community and Technical College announced that it is launching “#FocusFood,” a college-wide initiative that provides grocery store gift cards to current students.

“As we all know too well, these are stressful times. Students are feeling particularly vulnerable, as many of them have recently become unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. College students are finishing the semester online. BSCTC seeks to provide some reprieve, show support and encourage students to complete the semester strong despite the pandemic,” a press release from the college said.

The initiative is geared to encourage BSCTC students to “Stay put. Focus. Finish strong.”

“BSCTC hopes that students, the college body and its communities at large focus on social distancing, the better days ahead and the ways people can all support one another,” the press release said.

“Our students are our main priority every single day. Now that we are amid a worldwide pandemic, we want to do all that we can to alleviate fear, provide hope, and work to meet their needs,” President Sherry Zylka stated.

The funding for #FocusFood gift cards comes from the BSCTC Student Emergency Fund.

That fund is made available through BSCTC partner, Food City of Prestonsburg.

For more information, call, (606) 886-3863 or (855) GO-BSCTC or visit, bigsandy.kctcs.edu.