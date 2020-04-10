The Appalachian Center for the Arts is providing online activities to help children and families who are stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all schools across the commonwealth are closed until May 1. Local, state and federal health officials recommend that families stay home as much as possible and practice good social distancing.

The App closed its doors to the public in mid-March in order to protect the public, following the orders of Gov. Andy Beshear. However, to help families pass the time, the App started sharing online activities, like three-minute plays, and producing original shows and content through Facebook and YouTube to continue sharing arts and science education.

Erick Buckley, the App’s director of education and outreach, said he and his wife, the App’s executive director Robin Irwin, wanted to help families, especially those with younger children, find a way to spend time together while being educated and entertained.

“First of all, being a family ourselves, we understand the value of having your kids entertained and educated at the same time,” Buckley said. “Also, we want good, wholesome, family-friendly content that’s not necessarily a commercial, things that are arts and science related because we’re huge fans of the sciences and we are the arts center.”

First, the App is requesting people of all ages to submit their own original three-minute plays. The plays can range from ridiculous and silly to dramatic and anything in between. Buckley or Irwin will then film themselves while they act out every character in the play. Submissions can be sent to, education@theapparts.org.

On the App’s new YouTube channel, called “The Appalachian Center for the Arts,” it started sharing new original shows for the public. One of the shows is called “Prop It Up,” where the App’s production manager Shannon Kirkpatrick-Daniels creates props out of household items and instructs viewers on how to make them. In the show, she also creates props that will be used in the App’s productions of “Seussical Jr.” and “Spamalot,” which are set to premiere in July this year.

Another original show from the App is called “Dr. Flackenquack’s Super Silly Science Squad,” where Buckley plays “Dr. Flackenquack,” a quirky scientist who performs various science experiments. Buckley said that in the show, he walks children through how to perform the experiments at home and teaches them the science behind the experiments. The first episode, which aired Tuesday, features an exploding volcano experiment.

Irwin said Buckley acted as the character for their daughter for many years, and she always wanted him to share the character with the public. The show is recommended for children between kindergarten and fifth grade, and she said the show provides them with interactive entertainment because they can make the experiments at home using ingredients from home.

“All the ingredients for these experiments, it’s anything everyone already has at home, like vinegar and baking soda, because we know people can’t go out and buy elaborate stuff,” Irwin said. “The next time they can grocery shop, they can pick these up.”

Irwin and Buckley have each read bedtime stories live for children on the App’s Facebook page, called “The Appalachian Center for the Arts,” and those sessions take place at least two times during the week. Through Facebook, the App has also posted and shared various types of art, like music, dance, painting and theater, at least three times during the week in order to continue sharing the arts with the public.

Buckley said he and Irwin wanted to follow the leads of other arts organizations in producing more content that can be accessible to everyone online, and they plan to continue at least until the end of the pandemic.

“A lot of the arts organizations are reaching out and trying to be as user-friendly and create as much content as possible,” Buckley said. “The more proactive and interactive that we can make it, the better because studies have shown numerous times that interactivity is the best way to engage someone — not just children, but adults — on multiple levels of cognitive ability.”

For more information on the App’s new online activities, visit its Facebook pages, which are called “The Appalachian Center for the Arts” and “The Academy at the App,” or visit its new YouTube channel, which is also called “The Appalachian Center for the Arts.”