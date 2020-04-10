The Floyd County Health Department reports that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Pike County has ties to Floyd County.

The health department issued a press release on April 10, advising that any Floyd County resident who visited Rogers Gun and Pawn Shop at Betsy Layne between March 29 and April 4 could have been exposed to the virus.

Those individuals who were in the shop should “self-monitor and self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of signs of exposure, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath,” the department reported.

“If you start having these symptom please contact your primary care provider,” the press release said. “We continue to work with the state health department and our local providers as we try to provide our community the most up to date information on COVID-19 in Floyd County.”

The department urges residents to practice social distancing.

“While we believe the risk to the general public is low, the best way to avoid getting the virus is practice social distancing and stay at your home with your household members and only go out for work, grocery or pharmacy needs,” Sloan said in the press release.

The virus is believed to spread from person-to-person contact but it can live on various surfaces and spread when a person touches a surface on which the virus is located.

The health department recommends that people wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds, cover their cough and dispose of tissues, avoid close contact with those who are sick, stay home when sick, avoid touching your face and clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects.