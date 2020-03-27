During Monday’s special meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, officials discussed the recent COVID-19 pandemic and how residents within the county can help put this pandemic behind us and move forward.

“There are a lot of people who are worried right now, who are concerned over the state of the economy, who are concerned over the pandemic with the novel coronavirus,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones “They’re worried about their family, they’re worried about their loved ones and as you can see here in the courtroom, we are maintaining social distancing. We are making sure we have numbers that are not exceeding that which has been recommended by the CDC.

“We are doing everything we can with the situation at hand to continue to provide county government services,” he added.

According to Jones, the courthouse remains open, despite having to undergo restricted access measures, and staff is continuing to work.

“If this virus does make it into Eastern Kentucky, we want to be able to continue to provide services,” Jones said. “It’s vitally important that we continue to operate county government.”

Jones again reiterated the importance for county residents to download the RAVE alert system, which is free and will provide up-to-date notifications regarding things that occur within Pike County.

Another issue Jones discussed was the fact that the first of the month was approaching.

“It’s almost the first of the month and we have a lot of people who are on government assistance, who are on disability,” Jones said. “In order to prevent a large congregation of people in our grocery stores, if you’re able to go ahead and do your grocery shopping, it would be helpful, so that way, when people do receive their income checks at the end of the week we’re not going to have a large number of people at the grocery store.”

Jones also talked about the recent executive order from Gov. Andy Beshear, regarding closing retail stores other than ones that provide essential services, and how it has caused substantial financial harm to a lot of businesses. However, Jones said that the more compliant everyone is during this time then the earlier “we can put this pandemic behind us and move forward.”

According to Jones, there are still individuals not adhering to what the CDC, President Donald Trump and Beshear have recommended.

“We would encourage people to do that because the less compliance we have, the more stringent these restrictions are going to be,” Jones said. “We have a lot of work to do to get the economy back on its feet and the longer that we go with this shutdown the more painful that’s going to be.”