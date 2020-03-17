Food City has adjusted its hours of operation in response to the COVID-19 virus threat.

“At Food City, the safety of our valued customers and dedicated team of associates is our top priority,” the statement said. “With the continuing health concerns surrounding COVID-19, effective immediately, we are temporarily adjusting our store hours of operation to 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, to give our associates additional time to clean, sanitize and restock.”

The first hour of operation, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., the statement said, will be specifically designated for customers 65 and older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions to shop to avoid busier shopping periods.

“We are working diligently to continue to maintain stock levels to service our customers and are in constant communication with supply chain teams,” the statement said. “We encourage you to continue to monitor this evolving situation and closely follow the CDC recommendation and guidelines. Please visit coronavirus.gov for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

“Thank you for your business and your patience as we work to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” the statement said.