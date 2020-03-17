Appalachian Wireless, a company of East Kentucky Network, is continuously monitoring the potential effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on our customers, employees, and communities. In an effort to minimize health risks, beginning March 18, 2020, temporary store hours will be as follows:

Monday – Friday (closed on weekends)

11am-Noon: Exclusively for customers age 60 and older, and other vulnerable individuals.

Noon-6pm: Open to any customer, for necessary services.

We are taking measures to create a healthy environment and sanitizing multiple times daily. Nonetheless, we request that you limit your store visits as much as possible. Please make every attempt to resolve your issues online or by telephone (contact details may be found on our website). Whether working from home or on-site, our employees will do their best to serve you. Your patience and understanding is appreciated.

We are proud to announce that Appalachian Wireless has joined with other carriers across our nation and adopted the "Keep Americans Connected Pledge.” For a period of 60 days, effective March 13, 2020:

• We will waive late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to COVID-19.

• We will not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

We realize this is a developing situation and are prepared to change quickly to overcome any obstacles that come our way. Eastern Kentucky has been our neighborhood for nearly 30 years, and our priority is to keep you connected. We have been through many trials together and we will handle this one no differently – with you, our friends and neighbors.