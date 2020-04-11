MC Mining parent company Alliance Resource Partners has announced several changes recently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including ceasing some operations temporarily.

According to statements from the company, on March 30, Alliance announced a series of actions in response to economic and other factors.

In early April, the company said, Alliance ceased coal production at its MC Mining operation in Pike County, with a plan to supply coal to its customers from existing inventory until coal production is transitioned to the new Excel Mine No. 5, a move expected to occur in early May.

“Coal production is continuing at ARLP’s Northern Appalachian mines,” the company said in a statement issued April 9. “To protect employees, these operations have implemented numerous safeguards including staggered shift patterns to promote social distancing, enhanced cleaning procedures, promotion of recommended hygiene practices and limiting workplace access.”

Alliance’s Northern Appalachian mines are located in West Virginia.

In the March 30 statement, Alliance announced that it was temporarily ceasing coal production at all of its Illinois Basin mines. That stoppage was expected to last through April 15, but has been extended.

“Based on available data and customer feedback as of today, ARLP has determined that anticipated coal supply requirements can be met currently from remaining inventory at its Illinois Basin mines, and has temporarily extended the previously announced cessation of coal production at those operations through April 26, 2020,” the statement said.

In the March 30 statement, Alliance President and CEO Joseph W. Craft described the reasons for the changes.

"It is important to note that approximately 75 percent of our domestic sales are targeted to states that depend on coal, more than any other fuel, to generate electricity," he said in the statement. "As serious as the disruption caused by the virus has been to the citizens of these states, imagine the impact if our miners didn’t show up every day to ensure the reliable supply of this essential fuel necessary to keep the lights on. We remain in constant contact with our customers and stand ready to meet their needs for this essential fuel. “Although we are suspending formal guidance, we currently anticipate ARLP's total sales tons for 2020 will be approximately 25 percent below our initial expectations,” he continued. “At the same time, assuming we can successfully fulfill our coal sales commitments this year, the improvements to ARLP’s cash flow resulting from the steps outlined above are expected to substantially offset lower revenues, allowing us to maintain ample liquidity and protect our strong balance sheet.”