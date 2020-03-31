A meeting was held at Hazard City Hall March 31 regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, during which officials announced the first case of the virus being confirmed in a Perry County resident.

During the meeting, Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) Public Health Director Scott Lockard confirmed that a 79-year-old male has been confirmed to have the virus.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini spoke during the meeting, as well.

Both the city and the county, they said, will be signing an executive order stating that only one person per household may go to stores and other essential locations. This action is being taken to try and prevent further spread of the virus.

Signs will be placed on many stores such as Lowe's, Walmart and Food City.

The confirmation comes on the same day that Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state's largest single-day increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 (114) and deaths (seven) linked to the virus.