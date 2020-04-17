Appalachian Regional Healthcare said in a statement April 17 that a second Pike County resident has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

"ARH is sad to report that the 78-year-old female from Pike County admitted to the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center last week has passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus," the statement said. "The patient had been hospitalized at Tug Valley ARH since April 6 due to COVID-19. Due to patient privacy laws, and out of respect for this patient and her family, we will not release any additional identifying details about the patient."

“Our hearts are broken that another life has sadly been lost to this virus,” said Tug Valley ARH Community CEO Jeremy Hall. “This patient was a member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones as they go through this time of loss.”

To date, the statement said, 730 COVID-19 tests have been processed across the 13-hospital ARH system. Of these tests, eight have been positive, 656 were negative and 66 are still awaiting results from the labs where they are being processed.

The statement said that, while positive COVID-19 cases have not yet been as widespread in Eastern Kentucky as some other areas, ARH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maria Braman encourages the public to help control the spread of COVID-19 by limiting exposure to others and practicing the CDC recommendations for social distancing and hand-washing practices.

“This is a very contagious virus and it will not be the last case of COVID-19 we see in our communities. Most will have mild symptoms, however some will be sick enough to require hospital care, and sadly some will die from complications of COVID-19,” Braman said. “It is our responsibility as citizens to help control the spread of COVID-19 by limiting our exposure to others and practicing the CDC recommendations for social distancing and hand-washing practices. That is the only way we can get ahead of the spread of this virus.”