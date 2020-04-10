The Pike County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Ray Jones have not shied away from being vocal regarding the financial situation facing Pike County and, despite the work the court has done to improve its financial bearings, it appears the COVID-19 pandemic will add some additional strain to the county’s situation.

During recent meetings of the court, Jones has touched on several obstacles the county is facing in regards to its financial future for not only this year but the future, as the current pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus has placed additional strain on the court as it continues to work on its 2021 budget.

The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, has caused some additional problems for the counties finances, Jones said.

According to Jones, the decline in coal and mineral severance is one issue which has put a strain on the court as last year it budgeted $2.1 million for coal and mineral severance, a number he said the court came up with by going back over past budgets.

“We looked at the revenue going down every single year and we came up with what we thought was a very very conservative estimate,” Jones said. “Well, it turns out our conservative estimate wasn’t pessimistic enough.”

Jones said the court should know more at the end of the month but it appears that it will be around $500,000 short in coal and mineral severance.

After debt service for water and sewer projects, funding for the Department of Local Government and the mine inspector program, there will only be $18.3 million in total coal and mineral severance tax distributed to all coal producing counties in the state in the upcoming state budget.

“My responsibility is to plan for the future,” Jones said. “I’m trying not to just look this year or next year, I’m trying to look at where will Pike County be in eight or 10 years. Will there be jobs here? Will people be able to stay here and make a living? We all know that even before this pandemic, that was not easy.”

Another issue Jones discussed was the looming pension cost facing the court, a number which will cost the court an additional $270,000 this year and $337,000 the following year.

By the time the current court will be in the last year of their term, 2023, at current payroll rates, Jones said the pension cost will rise another $820,000 over what the court is paying now.

“This court has worked extremely hard to hold taxes down,” Jones said. “This court did not raise the property tax rate last year and, as a result, the county will lose $240,000 this year and every year in the future.”

The court made that decision, according to Jones, because it knows there are a lot of businesses and families who “simply” can not shoulder additional tax burden.

Jones said that, due to a number of accidents and lawsuits, the county’s healthcare insurance, worker’s compensation and liability insurance will increase by approximately $377,000 this year.

Due to the pandemic and the restrictions which have followed, Jones said the county’s Solid Waste Department is being “run thin” because of the lack of manpower from the loss of its inmate labor program it has relied on for many years.

“Our garbage crews are working till after 9 p.m. most nights,” Jones said. “We’ve also seen an increase in production of garbage by residents by more than 20 tons per day.”

According to Jones, the court is looking at a budget reduction of nearly $2 million in its next budget. Jones said the court would also be conferring over some personnel decisions, which he said “nobody wants to make,” but something they deem as “necessary” to continues to function and provide services.

“It will allow us to prioritize our resources so there will be a future in Pike County,” Jones said. “At one time, the fiscal court had nearly 400 employees, and we’re now down to 208 and unfortunately that number is likely to shrink .”

During its most recent meeting, the court gave a first reading of an ordinance that would see the court’s two-week notice prior to laying off an employee be eliminated.

Jones said the court is also likely to see a substantial decrease in its occupational and net profit tax proceeds, due to so many people being out of work or laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The court recently issued an order extending the filing deadline for its occupational and net profit tax until July 15, which he said will cost the county more than $100,000 between now and July 1.

Jones said the county will see significant financial problems in the next several months and nobody can predict when the current state of emergency will end and the restrictions will be lifted.

“Things are going to change and people in the county can not expect the fiscal court to provide the same level of services now that the fiscal courts in the past provided when they had another $10 million more in revenue,” Jones said.

Jones said if the money doesn’t not work then it will jeopardize every single aspect of county government services.

“I would ask the people out there that when we make these decisions, to look at what we’re having to deal with,” Jones said. “It’s not just the financial downturn that we were already experiencing with the coal severance tax, it’s now the potential loss of solid waste revenue and occupational net profit.”