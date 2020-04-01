ith a national shortage of patient protective equipment causing problems at healthcare facilities across the country, on April 1, Appalachian Regional Healthcare issued a call for donations geared to keep its healthcare workers safe on Wednesday, April 1.

ARH issued the call on social media, seeking donations of handmade facemasks, made to fit healthcare guidelines, and two-way audio or visual baby monitors, which could be used to help healthcare employees conserve their patient protective equipment.

ARH reports that these donations may be brought to the front entrances of its hospitals and left outside. Each facility will have signs postage at these areas.

Highlands ARH CCEO Tim Hatfield talked about the hospital’s efforts to prepare for the COVID-19 during an April 1 press conference held in Pike County regarding the announcement of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in that county. That person is reportedly a healthcare worker at Pikeville Medical Center.

Hatfield reported that ARH has been developing its plans for the pandemic response since early March.

“We can never be over-prepared for a pandemic,” he said. “This is something we’ve never seen before. This is not just Eastern Kentucky. This is the … entire United States and the entire world.”

He emphasized the need for social distancing, saying it’s time to “shelter in” with people who live in the same household.

“This is a virus that lives on a lot of surfaces. On a surface, I read some literature earlier in the week, it can last up to two or three days,” he said. “On a cardboard box, think about this, it can last up to 24 hours. It can last on your clothing, in particular, your shoes, up to five days. There’s a lot of instructions with healthcare workers when you go home to de-clothe before you enter the house, if you’ve got a … mud room or garage, and then take your shower and then clean your shoes off. Again, these may sound like over-protective measures, but we never can protect our family and our loved ones and our community more than what we need to today.”

ARH oversees 13 hospitals throughout Eastern Kentucky, including the following locations that are accepting homemade masks that meet healthcare guidelines and baby monitors:

Floyd County:

Highlands ARH

500 Ky. 321, Prestonsburg

McDowell ARH

McDowell ARH

9879 Ky. 122, McDowell

ARH Our Lady of the Way

11203 Main Street, Martin

Perry County:

Hazard ARH

100 Medical Center Drive, Hazard

Pike County:

Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center

260 Hospital Drive, South Williamson