Hampton signs with Alice Lloyd

It was the day that Tori Hampton has been waiting for.
She has dreamed of playing college athletics and Friday afternoon at the school, the Shelby Valley senior signed to play college basketball for the Alice Lloyd Eagles.
“I’ve been excited to sign all week,” Hampton said. “I’ve been thinking about it all week and I’m just happy to have it written down and official. Now, I’m officially going to play next four years.”
“Today is a big day for our program,” Alice Lloyd College coach Jon Mills said. “We pick up a very talented and versatile player like Tori (Hampton) and that is invaluable. She does so many things in the game of basketball and they all have to be done. She can do a little bit of all of those things. It’s hard to find a player like that because usually players are so one dimensional. If you run into a team that can take that dimension away, you have to have someone who can combat that. That’s the thing I really love about her. It doesn’t matter what you do, just watching her react to her coaches and the things they have to do, is really impressive to me.”
Hampton is a two sport athlete at Shelby Valley and excels on the softball field as well.
Hampton will focus all her attention on basketball at the next level, though.
“He (Alice Lloyd coach Jon Mills) already told me that he’s going to work with me and get me to the level where he wants me at and he sees a good future for me in the program,” Hampton said. “I’m really excited to get there and get to working to get where he wants me to be.”
“It means a lot to our program,” Shelby Valley head coach Lonnie “Doe Doe” Rowe said. “It means more to me and her parents because it’s a huge day when you can get your education paid for. Tori has been big for us for several years. She’s sacrificed a lot of talent for the betterment of the team. You take a kid like that and I that’s why I always loved her because she didn’t care to sacrifice to help win ball games.”
Her senior year on the basketball court is far from over, though. Next Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. Shelby Valley will take on the Region 6 winner at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Hampton has plenty of experience in the All “A” Classic state tournament as Shelby Valley advanced all the way to the state championship game two seasons ago. The Lady Wildcats fell to Murray 50-43 in the finals.
“We’re going to state next Tuesday and play Wednesday,” Hampton said. “We got a good draw and we finished as runners-up my sophomore year. I’d love to go down there and do the same thing and maybe even win it this year.”
“When it comes to Tori (Hampton), these girls are extremely close,” Rowe said. “She’s already got them prepared. She’s already told them what it’s going to be like and told them how to react in certain situations, so she’s already got them ready to play. All I have to do is show up and coach.”
Hampton has been one of the leaders on this years team and her leadership helped fuel the Lady Wildcats to the 15th Region All “A” Classic title this season.
“Her leadership has come so far over the years,” Rowe said. “She’s always been a leader, but this year, she has really stepped up to the challenge. She has come to play and has taken these young kids under her wing and taught them not only how to be a better basketball player, but how to be a better person.”
With such a bright future ahead on the hardwood, at the end of the season it will be tough for Hampton to leave her teammates and friends behind.
“It’s going to be hard to leave the girls, but it’ll be a different experience, different people, different atmosphere and everything. I’m excited,” Hampton said.
Shelby Valley will take on the Region 6 All “A” Classic champion in the All “A” Classic state championship at 9:30 p.m. next Wednesday night at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky State University.
