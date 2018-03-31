In what legislators are calling an “eleventh-hour move,” Kentucky’s Senate passed a version … Read more
The 2015-2016 fiscal year audit for the Pike County Fiscal Court was released this week, in which state Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon pointed out four noncompliance findings against the court.
The Pikeville man accused of murder in the shooting death of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton earlier this month kept his head bowed and his eyes down as his legal defense team entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during arraignment in Pike Circuit Court Thursday.
Something stinks at the landfill and its not the garbage.
Sunday is April Fools Day and Easter at the same time. There’s a meme for that.
The Pike County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to approve an emergency contract between Pike County and former Director of the Office of Energy and Community Development Charles Carlton, who the county contracted to consult on the recent weather-related damages at the Pike County landfill.
The third victim of a Friday shooting in Martin County was confirmed to have died this week and a vehicle being sought in connection with the case has been located, according to a statement from Kentucky State Police Wednesday.
A group of wise men traveling from afar are coming to help save Kentucky from bankruptcy. This group of nomads from Wise, Virginia, is eager to build a casino just inside Letcher County and is hoping an amendment to the Kentucky Constitution will allow just that.
A new reality show being produced for MTV is creating a stir in the Elkhorn City community.
Two people were found dead and another found injured after Kentucky State Police were alerted to bodies found Friday on a strip mine road just across the Pike County/Martin County line in Martin County.
Another Pikeville city official resigned last week to accept a position in the private sector. This time, Assistant City Manager Sean Cochran is heading to Silver Liner, the first business to break ground at the industrial park in Pikeville.
