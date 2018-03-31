Top Story

News

Problems found in Pike Fiscal Court audit

  • 0

The 2015-2016 fiscal year audit for the Pike County Fiscal Court was released this week, in which state Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon pointed out four noncompliance findings against the court.

April fools

  • 0

Sunday is April Fools Day and Easter at the same time. There’s a meme for that.

PCFC approves emergency contract for landfill consultant

  • 0

The Pike County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to approve an emergency contract between Pike County and former Director of the Office of Energy and Community Development Charles Carlton, who the county contracted to consult on the recent weather-related damages at the Pike County landfill.

Third victim of Martin Co. shooting dies, vehicle located

  • 0

The third victim of a Friday shooting in Martin County was confirmed to have died this week and a vehicle being sought in connection with the case has been located, according to a statement from Kentucky State Police Wednesday.

Aces and eights

  • 0

A group of wise men traveling from afar are coming to help save Kentucky from bankruptcy. This group of nomads from Wise, Virginia, is eager to build a casino just inside Letcher County and is hoping an amendment to the Kentucky Constitution will allow just that. 

Victims in Martin Co. shooting identified

  • 0

Two people were found dead and another found injured after Kentucky State Police were alerted to bodies found Friday on a strip mine road just across the Pike County/Martin County line in Martin County.

Change happens

  • 0

Another Pikeville city official resigned last week to accept a position in the private sector. This time, Assistant City Manager Sean Cochran is heading to Silver Liner, the first business to break ground at the industrial park in Pikeville.

Online Poll

Should the Pike County Fiscal Court prioritize the purchase of equipment for departments such as the Pike County Sheriff’s Office over other expenditures?

You voted:

Upcoming Events

Newsletters

Obituaries

Opinion

Multimedia

Stocks